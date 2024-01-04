America Ferrera and Oprah among the second round of Golden Globes presenters

The highly anticipated 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards are set for this Sunday, January 7, 2024, promising a night filled with A-list stars celebrating the world of film and television. HOLA! USA is geared up to provide comprehensive coverage of the event on the red carpet and online. On Wednesday, the first round of presenters was announced, and today a new batch of exciting names has been revealed to take the stage.



The second round of star-studded presenters includes America Ferrera,Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Oprah Winfrey, Shameik Moore, and Simu Liu.

They join A-list actors, comedians, and musicians, including Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Michelle Yeoh, Patrick J. Adams, and Will Ferrell. Additional presenters will be announced in the coming days.

Ferrera and Lopez are the only two Latinos representing the presenters thus far.

Three Latinos are nominated. Chilean actor Pedro Pascal is nominated for Best Male Actor in a Television Series Drama for his role as Joel in HBO’s “The Last Of Us.” Mexican American actress Selena Gomez is nominated for Best Female Actor in a Television Comedy Series for her role as Mabel Mora in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Belizean-Guatemalan American actor Colman Domingo is the third Latino nominated for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his role as the openly gay civil rights leader Bayard Rustin in Netflix’s “Rustin.”

The insufficient representation of Latinos in films has reignited a persistent discussion on diversity in Hollywood. As noted by the LA Times, a recent study by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at USC revealed that Latino representation in film has shown no improvement over the past 16 years.

Analyzing 1,600 films spanning from 2007 to 2022, the report highlighted that 4.4% of all lead and co-lead roles were by Latino actors. Within this timeframe, only eight leading roles were Afro-Latino actors.