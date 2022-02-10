Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green finalize their divorce two years after breakup

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have officially finalized their divorce, after announcing their split two years ago. Now the two Hollywood stars have publicly moved on with their partners and seem to be on good terms.

A judge signed off the divorce settlement between Fox and Green on Tuesday according to TMZ. The actress recently announced her engagement to singer Machine Gun Kelly, while the actor revealed that he is expecting his first child with ‘Dancing With The Stars’ choreographer Sharna Burgess.

The former couple first met in 2004, getting engaged in 2006, calling it off in 2009 and getting back together in 2010. The pair ultimately tied the knot in summer 2010 in Hawaii.

The 35-year-old actress and the 48-year-old actor filed separation documents in November 2020, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting joint legal and physical custody of their three children, 9-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodhi, and 5-year-old Journey.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me and I’ve always been honest with her,” Brian announced, adding, “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Megan and Brian are now ready for their new beginnings, with Green opening up about his new relationship, writing a sweet message to Burgess, “1 year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before,” adding, “I love you baby. So many more years to come.”

The actress also shared her excitement about her engagement to MGK, sharing a video of the romantic proposal and writing, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”