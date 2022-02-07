Megan Fox’s ex Brian Austin Green will become a dad for the fifth time

Brian Austin Green will become a dad for the fifth time! The 48-year-old actor is expecting another bundle of joy with first-time mom Sharna Burgess. Green, who is best known for his portrayal of David Silver on the television series Beverly Hills, 90210, shares Journey River, Bodhi Ransom, and Noah Shannon with ex Megan Fox and 19-year-old son Kassius from another relationship.

Green started dating Burgess a few months after confirming the ending of his almost ten-year marriage with Fox. The couple took a trip to Hawaii to share the exciting pregnancy news, and Burgess let her baby bump be the center of attention in adorable photos.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expecting! The couple started dating in 2020 and now are overjoyed during a sweet baby moon in Hawaii on January 31, 2022.

The announcement also comes a month after Fox got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly. Although the former couple hasn’t publicly spoken about their new relationships, according to People, a source revealed that the isn’t bad blood between them and that their divorce will soon be finalized.

“As long as they’re both on the same page with the kids, he’s good and happy for her,” the source said. “They’re strictly co-parents,” the insider added. “He’s got another woman that he’s super into. He’s entirely moved on,” the person said back then, referring to Sharna.

In October 2021, Brian honored Burgess on their first anniversary. “1 year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before #damnimlucky,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together,” Burgess told the publication, revealing how the love story with Green began. “I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time, and it was really awesome.”

According to Green, meeting Burgess “was something I’d never experienced before in my life,” adding: “On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I’d ever experienced before.”