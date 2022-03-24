Why Machine Gun Kelly fears his ‘stable life’ will have a negative impact on his songwriting

Machine Gun Kelly reveals he is concerned about his creative process, explaining that he fears his new “stable life” will have a negative impact on his songwriting.

The singer, who is about to release his sixth studio album, opened up about his relationship with fiancée Megan Fox and his upcoming projects during his latest interview with Billboard, confessing that he has been very busy navigating the entertainment industry and the media attention.

“The torture is real. However, do I invite the torture or create it for myself? Probably,” the 31-year-old artist said, “Do I fear a stable life? Do I fear that it’s going to stop my writing? For sure. Sometimes I wake up and it’s like, ‘It’s sunny today. I live in this house today. What am I? I am a mainstream sellout, dude.’”

He also talked about his struggles when he first started entering the music industry, explaining that he put on an “exoskeleton of arrogance and cockiness” to protect himself and avoided showing vulnerability, adding “I’m overcompensating so much for how I actually was inside. I was scared to be myself.”

The artist is currently on tour and he was recently set to perform in Paraguay in a music festival, however due to weather conditions the performance was canceled and MGK organized an impromptu concert from his hotel. Miley Cyrus was also set to perform in the same festival but was forced to cancel after her plane was struck by lighting.