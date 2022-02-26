Megan Fox and MGK have run into some snags when planning their emo wedding

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are all into their wedding planning. Still, they’ve encountered some roadblocks. In an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” Machine Gun Kelly spoke about the difficulty in planning his perfect gothic wedding.

When speaking with Corden, Kelly said that one area that has proved to be particularly difficult was finding the perfect venue. “When do you think you’re gonna get married?” Corden asked. Kelly took his time to reply. “When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic...” Kelly said, quickly cutting himself off and adding, “The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision],” he said, making the crowd laugh.

Corden and Kelly also talked about Kelly’s experience meeting Corden’s parents, and how he is now an “honorary Corden.” “I think my dad loves you more than he loves me,” Corden said. “I’m not even joking. He came back and he was like ‘That Machine Gun Kelly. What a guy.’”

Kelly and Fox were with Corden’s parents at the Super Bowl, having drinks and bonding over a variety of things. The two couples even recreated the photo that Kelly and Fox took with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at last year’s VMAs, with hilarious results.

Kelly and Fox have been engaged for a couple of months, but they’ve yet to announce a date for their wedding. The two got engaged in Puerto Rico, with Fox sharing the news over Instagram. “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she wrote. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22.”