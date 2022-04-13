Megan Fox ducks away from Machine Gun Kelly’s kisses in awkward red carpet moment

We all know how much Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly love some good PDA...but that wasn’t the case during their most recent red carpet appearance.

Footwear News journalist Charlie Carballo caught an awkward moment between the couple at the Daily Front Row Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

In the clip, MGK hovers over his fiancée’s neck, whispering something in her ear as she seemingly tries to give her a kiss. But, as he kept moving closer, Fox paid him no attention, looking into the distance with an annoyed look on her face.

As she avoided contact with the singer, he laughed and looked around the room, possibly to check if anyone saw the uncomfortable exchange.

While this video obviously doesn’t display the couple in their most shining moment, it’s possible it was just a short moment that blew over quickly.

In fact, in another video shared by a fan account for Megan and MGK, the “My Bloody Valentine” singer gives the actress a sweet kiss on her hand, which seems to be better recieved than the gesture in the other video. While Fox’s face isn’t visible in this clip, she squeezes the musician’s hand and looks back toward him, seemingly confirming things are all good.