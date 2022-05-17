Machine Gun Kelly wears $30,000 diamond manicure auctioned for charity

Machine Gun Kelly is selling some of his nail art for a good cause, auctioning the diamonds he wore on his nails, as part of his incredible outfit for the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The popular rapper, who recently walked the red carpet of the long awaited awards with his fiance Megan Fox, sparked pregnancy rumors with the actress, following his performance at the event, where he talked about their “unborn child.”

Now the singer is giving his manicure, which had 880 diamonds with over 10 carats, encrusted and worth around $30,000, following his collaboration between Nails of LA and jewelry brand Marrow Fine.

©Marrow Fine





Jillian Sassone, Marrow Fine jewelry founder, detailed the collaboration with MGK to PEOPLE, “Creating MGK’s diamond nails was a natural progression of where nail art and jewelry intersect,” highlighting the “juxtaposition of the white diamonds set traditionally with the pops of black diamonds set pointy side up.”

During one of his interviews while on the red carpet, MGK was asked about his styling for the special night, revealing that he planned to upcycle the nail art, taking the diamonds off and transforming them into rings.

“I’m gonna take these off and turn them into rings, and we’re donating 100 per cent of the proceeds to a Cleveland charity,” he said, referencing his Ohio hometown. Fans of the singer can expect to see the limited-edition rings on Marrow Fine’s website.