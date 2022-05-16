Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox spark pregnancy rumors: ‘This is for our unborn child’

It seems like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are more than ready to start a new family! After walking the red carpet of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, fans were left wondering if they are already expecting a baby.

The rapper referred to the actress as his “wife” and mentioned their “unborn child,” more than one time. Including during his performance, revealing to the audience that he “wrote this song for my wife” before singing his song ‘Twin Flame.’

But things got even more serious when he dedicated the performance to their baby. “This is for our unborn child”, MGK said, while the sound of a heartbeat played in the background.

And while the two stars have yet to confirm the news, they seemed to be avoiding questions on the red carpet about their upcoming wedding, as it was reported by Page Six.

Even after being asked if they had thought about marrying right there in Las Vegas, just like they friends had done a few months ago, in reference to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who recently tied the knot officially in Santa Barbara, California.

MGK also said that the song he performed has a very special meaning for them and revealed his excitement for Megan’s birthday, “I wrote this song two years ago exactly today, played it for her. It’s just all a trip, it’s all meant to be... It’s really cool because it’s a lunar eclipse tonight. It’s a full moon. It’s her birthday tomorrow.”