Mexico’s president wants to reunite exes Belinda and Christian Nodal in a massive free concert at the Zócalo

Who would have thought that Mexico’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador was a big fan of former celebrity couple Belinda and Christian Nodal? During a briefing, the chief of state spoke about the recent success of Grupo Firme after performing for free to over 280 thousand people at the Zócalo —the main square in central Mexico City.

López Obrador also mentioned that Nodal requested the same venue to perform for free; however, the president is hesitant to grant the request due to his friendship with pop singer Belinda and Nodal’s ex-fiancee.

“I don’t know who told me that there was another famous artist who wanted... Cristian Nodal also wanted to participate and not charge; it would be great,” he revealed. “I was just informing myself that he was Belinda’s partner, and Belinda has behaved very well with us. Aren’t they fighting? Because we don’t want to snub Belinda, maybe we invite them both,” López Obrador joked.

Christian Nodal and Belinda announced their split through an Instagram story. The pair asked for respect during this difficult time and informed the media that he wouldn’t be engaging in questions at this time.

“To all of my fans and press friends, I want to share that we’ve decided to end our engagement and our relationship, taking the best of the other,” wrote Nodal. “We’re very grateful to you to have accompanied us during this time. I ask for respect over the decision we have made, where each of us will live their process of separation in their own way, always wishing the other the best due to the happy and trying moments we experienced together. I respectfully inform the press that I won’t be engaging with this topic further. Sending you lots of love. Nodal.”

Five months later, Belinda discussed her past relationship and some of the lessons she’s learned in its aftermath. In an interview with Vogue, Belinda shared if she regretted sharing her personal life with the world. Belinda said, “Of course, 100 percent. I wouldn’t do that again. I regret exposing that topic as much as I did. But well, that’s life.”

“I chose wrong, which makes everything worse. Can you print ‘I screwed up’ in Vogue? Because I screwed up. In all aspects. Now, I’m better because you learn from your mistakes,” she said, candidly.