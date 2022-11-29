Billie Eilish gives a glimpse into her relationship with Jesse Rutherford: ‘I’m really happy’

Billie Eilish has something to say about her new relationship with Jesse Rutherford, following the controversy caused by their age difference, which caused many online users to share their concern for the singer, following the confirmation of their romance and their Halloween costumes.

Now the fan-favorite musician is sharing her thoughts during her new interview with Vanity Fair. “It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” she responded when asked if she was dating someone at the moment.

“I managed to get to a point [in life] where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f****** f***** alive but pulled his ass,” she said, even naming the singer during the interview. “Are you kidding me?… Jesse Rutherford, everyone.”

She also talked about the way she expresses her love. Billie revealed that her “love language” is “physical touch,” giving a glimpse into her relationship with Rutherford.

“Other than that, just like freedom…you know, I don’t want to be controlled,” she said. “I want to be trusted and I want to be able to have space and I want love and attention. And equal admiration is really important.”

Billie went on to send a message to her fans, asking them to trust her in her decisions both in personal and professional aspects of her life, as there has been many speculations about her relationship and her new projects.