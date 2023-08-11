Gal Gadot gets some action advice from Arnold Schwarzenegger

Gal Gadot and Arnold Schwarzenegger are Netflix’s newest action icons. The video shows Gadot, who stars in the upcomming Netflix movie “Heart of Stone,” as she runs into Schwarzenegger, who has some useful action tips to impart.

The clip kicks off with Schwarzenegger manning an espresso machine and wearing the appropriate attire. Gadot spots him and seems shocked by his new duties. After asking him what he’s doing, Schwarzenegger reveals that as Netflix’s Chief Action Officer and he’s making sure that “everything at Netflix is injected with as much action as possible.”

Schwarzenegger then praises Gadot’s work and her new film, prompting her to step behind the bar and join Schwarzenegger in his coffee-making duties. “A great spy thrives under pressure,” says Gadot, providing the perfect transition to plug in brief clip of herself in action.

Schwarzenegger is one of Netflix’s biggest gets. The action legend starred has collaborated on two different Netflix projects, including the TV show “FUBAR,” where he stars as a CIA operative on the edge of retirement. He also stars in the documentary series “Arnold,” which is made up of interviews and early footage of his career, documenting his many achievements and how he managed to become an American icon.

“Heart of Stone” is Gadot’s latest action vehicle, starring herself and Jaime Dornan. In it, Gadot plays an undercover intelligence operative who’s tasked with protecting an asset mysteriously known as The Heart. Gadot has some previous experience with Netflix, starring in “Red Notice,” one of the streamer’s most succesful films. She’s scheduled to star in the sequel, reuniting her with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.