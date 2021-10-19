Everything we know about the upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 3’

Good news for Wonder Woman fans! Patty Jenkins has officially announced that a new film is in the works, following Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984.

Loading the player...

The director took a moment to reveal the news during the recent DC FanDome event, surprising fans and sharing some details about the upcoming project.

“We‘re super excited about Wonder Woman 3,” she started, declaring that Gal Gadot, “who is so bummed about not being here, who’s the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting,” are both “very excited about some things coming up.”

©Warner Bros





The biggest surprise of the event came when Patty revealed that Lynda Carter, who portrayed the iconic character in the 1970’s Wonder Woman series, will be involved in the new film.

Carter made a very special cameo midway through the credits of Wonder Woman 1984 as Asteria, a powerful Amazon warrior known for her golden eagle armor.

The legendary actress shared her excitement stating, “Who would have thought in my life at this time in my life that this gift would just present itself to me, and that‘s so cool.”

The director described Wonder Woman as “the most relevant superhero of our times,” both for cultural relevance, and after gaining over $989M at the global box office with both movies.