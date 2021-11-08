Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter ‘excited’ to work together in ‘Wonder Woman 3’

Gal Gadot is sharing her excitement now that she is working alongside the very first Wonder Woman Lynda Carter, revealing that it “means the world” to her, as the legendary star has been a mentor for Gadot since she started preparing for her iconic role.

The 36-year-old actress, who was recently cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action ‘Snow White’ film, explained during her latest interview that Lynda has mentored her “from the very first moment.”

“She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one,” Gal shared.

The star also gave fans some details about the next film, directed once again by Patty Jenkins, revealing she wants the new story to take place in the present, as the first two movies showed the heroine in the past. She also went on to talk about Lynda’s character, promising the audience that the story will be “even better this time.”

Lynda previously talked about the third installment during the recent DC FanDome event, stating, “Who would have thought in my life at this time in my life that this gift would just present itself to me, and that‘s so cool.”