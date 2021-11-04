Gal Gadot to play Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action ‘Snow White’

Gal Gadot is ready to play the villain! The ‘Wonder Woman’ star is preparing to portray a different role, this time as the Evil Queen in Disney’s new live-action film ‘Snow White.’

Production for the movie is set to start in 2022, however some of the cast has already been announced, including ‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler as Snow White.

The famous 1937 animated film shows the Evil Queen slowly becoming jealous of Snow White’s white, and included the iconic line “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?”

The project has been in pre-production since 2016, with Disney executives paying close attention to the 36-year-old actress, as she has been constantly booked for different films, including the upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 3,’ alongside the original heroine Lynda Carter.

It was reported that Gadot was interested in playing the famous character, as it is an opportunity for the star to show a different side, joining more Hollywood stars turned Disney villains, including Angelina Jolie in ‘Maleficent’ and Cate Blanchett in ‘Cinderella.’

Disney is currently working on more live-action remakes, with ‘The Little Mermaid’ starring Halle Bailey finishing filming, ‘Pinocchio’ starring Tom Hanks and ‘Lilo and Stitch’ on the way.

‘Snow White’ will be produced by Marc Platt and will be directed by Marc Webb, best known for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ starring Andrew Garfield and ‘500 Days of Summer.’