Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter reveals how she is coping with the loss of her husband to a rare cancer

In February, Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter lost her husband of 37 years, Robert Altman, to rare blood cancer. After that, the Mexican descent actress started a journey of self-discovery that led her to reconnect with the things she loves the most.

In a recent interview, the 70-year-old star revealed that Altman’s passing let her empty. “The next part of my life is I want to learn who I am,” she told People. “It’s totally frightening. I don’t know who I am without Robert. It still gets me,” she adds. “I just can‘t believe I’ve lost him.”

©GettyImages



Honoree/actress Lynda Carter (R) and husband/businessman Robert A. Altman attend the 41st Annual Gracie Awards at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 24, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

As reported by the publication, Carter found a way to cope and honor the memory of her late husband. The actress is releasing “Human and Divine,” a song she wrote to honor their love. “It was a real romance,” she says. “I was really trying to define love and loss and make sure it was about the human-ness of love.”

The couple met in 1982 during a dinner party hosted by Maybelline. At the moment, Lynda was going through a divorce, and she felt she wasn’t ready to date again; however, the chemistry between them was undeniable. “I was not prepared to meet anyone new,” she revealed to the media outlet. “I was going to do it on my own.”

Fast forward, almost four decades later, Lynda and Robert built a beautiful life and family together. “We’d been through ups and downs and the ins and outs,” says Carter, “and I’d never in my life felt the love and the support and the thrill of having a guy like this.”

Although Altman faced challenges in his career and even was accused of fraud, she stood beside him; when Carter was dealing with alcohol issues, Robert was next to her in the path of recovery. “Robert supported me through admitting that. The only thing he wanted was for me to be healthy and happy and okay,” she said.