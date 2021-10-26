Travis Barker gets Kourtney Kardashian’s lips tattooed and covers another Shanna Moakler tattoo

Tattoos used to be forever but now all you need is a good laser or cover-up artist. Just ask Travis Barker who has been using the cover-up technique on his tattoos dedicated to his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. In May the Blink-182 drummer covered her initials on his hand with a skull and tulip. Now he has debuted two new tattoos strategically placed over the tattoo he got in the early 2000s of a heart with the name “Shanna” in it. The tattoos? A giant black scorpion and his soon-to-be wife’s lips, Kourtney Kardashian.

©GettyImages / Travis Barker Instagram



Travis Barker covers another Shanna Moakler tattoo

Barker shared images on Instagram with the caption, “Scorpio season 🦂,” tagging Kourtney in the lips. The drummer‘s 45th birthday is on November 14th which explains why he chose the scorpion. Barker’s tattoo artist Scott Campbell shared the same images on his Instagram with the caption, “Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two.”

©Travis Barker





Shanna has yet to respond to the cover-up but it‘s still fresh ink. In May when he covered her initials on his hand she immediately removed the “Travis” tattoo she had on her inner wrist and took to social media to vent. “To my newfound haters, to clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on,” she shared on Instagram per DailyMail. “That was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man. Once again weird!” Moakler added.

The former couple shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, as well as her daughter and his Travis‘ stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. His children have been extremely supportive of his new relationship with Kourtney.

At this point, it is the fourth tattoo dedicated to Kourtney. In March he tattooed “You’re So Cool” on himself in her handwriting on his hip, had her first name tattooed on his chest right above his nipple in April, and he let Kourtney tattoo “I love you” in her handwriting on his right inner forearm