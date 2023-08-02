Gal Gadot reveals a third ‘Wonder Woman’ film is in discussion

Gal Gadot is not letting go of “Wonder Woman” yet. In an interview conducted before the actors strike was enacted, Gadot discussed her role as Diana Prince, one of the most beloved characters in comic book history, which resulted in one of the biggest movies in the superhero era. Her answer reassured worried fans that believed her tenure as the character had reached its end following a change in management in DC Studios, which is now helmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," said Gadot in an interview with ComicBook.com. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

Gadot has starred in two Wonder Woman films, both directed by Patty Jenkins, who left the project late last year. In a statement on Twitter, Jenkins explained what happened with her third Wonder Woman film, which was stalled. “I never walked away,” reads her statement. “I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I undertstand these decisions are difficult right now.”

Jenkins also discussed her relationship with Gadot, which evolved into a friendship as the two collaborated together. “Gal is the greatest gift I have received in this whole journey,” she wrote. “She is the walking embodiment of Wonder Woman in real life and a better person than the world can imagine.”

DC Studios has announced multiple projects in the near future, including “Superman: Legacy,” which marks a new era for the comic books company. The film will star David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan and is scheduled for July 11, 2025.

