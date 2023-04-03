Salma Hayek welcomes spring in a floral outfit

Salma Hayek is excited about Spring. The Mexican actress shared two photos of herself dressed accordingly, showing off some colorful flowers on her outfit.

The post was shared on Instagram, showing Hayek with a leg on the wall, as she playfully leans on her elbow and looks at the camera. She’s wearing a suit designed by Borgo de Nor, made out of matching pants and a shirt with flowers and black feathers on them. She’s wearing a pearl necklace and some stunning black heels. “Me waiting for Spring, thank God it’s here!” she captioned the post.

Borgo de Nor is a brand designed by two women, Carmen Borgonovo and Joanna de Noronha, and is described as a brand that echoes its designers’ eclectic backgrounds, which include El Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, Miami, and Portugal. The brand is known for its unique prints, which are showcased in dresses and suits.

©GettyImages



Salma and Valentina at the Oscars

Salma Hayek has always been daring with her fashion sense, making it reasonable for her to show off her Borgo de Nor designs. Last month, Hayek made headlines at the Academy Awards, where she was joined by her daughter, Valentina. They both wore red dresses, with Valentina wearing one of Hayek’s most iconic ‘90s dresses.