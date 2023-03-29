Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault clean trash off the ocean floor

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault are aiding the environment while on vacation. The two are in Jordan and have shared plenty of stunning sights with the world, including an inside view of the ocean, which they also cleaned.

The video shows both Hayek and Pinault wearing their scuba diving gear. The two swim across the ocean and show a view of the coral reefs, which are stunning in color. As the video develops, Hayek and Pinault pick up pieces of metal and garbage from the ocean’s surface, throwing them in a bag. “Underwater we all share the trash. Let’s all share the responsibility for a future with clean oceans and the survival of our beautiful and vital coral,” she captioned the post.

Hayek’s followers were quick to praise her intent, thanking her for sharing topics about the health of the environment with her millions of followers, encouraging them to do more for the oceans and the world. Some of her followers brought attention to various environmental programs in Mexico, asking her to highlight them as well.

Hayek has had a busy month. At the start of it, she was in Paris, enjoying Fashion Week and attending various shows. Shortly after, she made her way to Los Angeles, where she attended the Academy Awards alongside her daughter Valentina and introduced some awards to a room of the world’s most celebrated actors and filmmakers.