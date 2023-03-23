Salma Hayek pays tribute to Rebecca Jones with heartfelt message

The recent passing of Rebecca Jones has shaken the entertainment world; dozens of celebrities have dedicated heartfelt messages bidding farewell to her and expressing their condolences to her loved ones. Among the stars who have said goodbye to the actress from “Cuna de lobos”, is Salma Hayek, who worked with the late actress in the 1980s on one or two television sets.

©LagenciaMexico



Rebecca Jones falleció el pasado 22 de marzo

The actress of films such as “Frida” or “Beatriz at Dinner” is currently on vacation in Jordan with her husband, French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, and despite being on a trip, she took a moment to remember Rebecca Jones, who she described as an “extraordinary human being”.

Through Instagram stories, she dedicated some farewell words to her former colleague at Televisa. “Excellent actress, extraordinary human being. Rebecca, you left a mark on all of us who had the fortune of knowing you. We will miss you!” wrote Salma, accompanying a photo of both of them from a meeting they had some time ago.

©@salmahayek



Rebecca Jones y Salma Hayek

From 1988 to 1997, Salma Hayek was part of the world of telenovelas in Mexico. At that time, Rebecca Jones was already a renowned actress on the small screen, in productions such as “El Maleficio” (1983), “Cuna de Lobos” (1987), and “La sonrisa del diablo” (1992), so it’s possible that, despite not having shared credits in any telenovela, a mutual admiration and friendship may have grown between them.

©LagenciaMexico



Rebecca Jones murió a los 65 años

Rebecca Jones passed away on March 22 in Mexico City, after experiencing health difficulties. In November last year, the star left the telenovela “Cabo” to be hospitalized for pneumonia. After being hospitalized in the intensive care unit for several days, the actress continued her recovery at home.

At the beginning of this month, the actress reappeared at a special event organized by the production of her movie “Nada que ver”, which would be her last delivery on the big screen. Despite appearing frail, Rebecca showed a great attitude and a very cheerful demeanor throughout the event.

“I know that I am very thin, but as Saint-Exupéry says: what is essential is invisible to the eye. (And believe me, 8 days in intensive care make anyone lose weight, I will recover it), but that is the least of my worries, now I only know that every day I am stronger and healthier,” she wrote on her social media at that time.

RIP Rebecca.