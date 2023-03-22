Salma Hayek and Oprah Winfrey visit Jordan at the same time

The country of Jordan had some very famous visitors. Both Salma Hayek and Oprah Winfrey shared photos there this week. Winfrey was there with Gayle King, while Hayek was with her husband François-Henri Pinault. It’s unclear if Hayek and Winfrey ever crossed paths.



The first person to post was Winfrey. On Monday, she shared photos riding an Arabian camel, exploring canyons, and cities, and taking in the sites. She praised the country in the caption explaining they visited the site, “where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, Petra, and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of Indiana Jones.”

“So much history there in the “Rose City,” voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world. It takes 3 days to really see it all we only spent 3 hours. Put it on your must-see list if you haven’t already,” she continued.

King also shared a video showing their time visiting the dead sea. The hilarious video shows Winfrey standing underneath an umbrella while King and the rest of the group got ready to float in the Dead Sea. “I do wish it wasn’t raining but it feels great… We’re in the dead sea, you have to do it!” King says in the clip. “I have a facial at 2:30” the billionaire quipped.





Hayek shared photos from her trip on Tuesday from Wadi Rum, Jordan. The Magic Mike: The Last Dance star looked euphoric as she sat in the desert makeup free. “Inhaling the magic of Jordan,” she captioned the pic. The 56-year-old credited her husband for taking the photo.



The Desperado star, who recently shared a video eating chicken, has fans wondering if she was with Winfrey. “Are you with Oprah? They are both there.” Read one of the comments. “Did you go with Oprah? She’s walking around there too” said another.

Winfrey and Hayek have known each other for decades. The author has interviewed her several times, and she has shared deep stories about her career and life. Oprah even told Hayek in 2003 that her interview for O magazine was one of her two favorites of all time.