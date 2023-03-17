What Oprah had to say about Meghan, Harry and King Charles’ coronation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven’t announced whether they will be attending King Charles III’s coronation, but Oprah Winfrey has shared what she thinks they should do. During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Gayle King asked her friend, “Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you’d like to comment on?”

Oprah replied, “I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line, it comes down to what do you feel like is the right thing for you?”

The media mogul added, “They haven’t asked me [for my opnion].”

It was confirmed earlier this month that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been invited to the coronation. A spokesperson for the couple told The Sunday Times’ Roya Nikkhah, “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.”

“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” the spokesperson continued.

The coronation ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 6, which also happens to be the fourth birthday of Meghan and Harry’s son, Archie, who is now known as Prince Archie.

HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! reported on March 8 that the decision that the Sussex kids would be known as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex was settled between the King and his youngest son before Harry’s memoir Spare was published.

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch,” a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said (via the BBC). “This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”