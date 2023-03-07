Penélope Cruz shows honey blonde hair transformation at Paris Fashion Week

Penélope Cruz showed off her new hair transformation during her latest appearance at one of the most highly anticipated shows of the season at Paris Fashion Week. The Hollywood star arrived at the Chanel Fall 2023 show looking stunning, wearing a signature Chanel tweed blazer and miniskirt.

The actress looked stunning in blue, pairing the ensemble with a black quilted Chanel purse, a black belt with a silver crystal buckle, and black heels.

Penélope decided she was ready for a change, with a subtle transformation of her signature brunette hair. The star went for warm caramel color highlights, with hints of honey, which seem to be a spring hair trend.

She was all smiles arriving at the exclusive event, which marked the final day of Paris Fashion Week. Penélope was sitting in the front row and was surrounded by many other A-List stars and celebrities, including Zoe Saldana, Whitney Peak, Tommy Dorfman, Jennie from Blackpink, and more.





Goya Awards February 11, 2023 / Paris Fashion Week March 07, 2023

Blackpink fans were thrilled to see the interaction between Jennie, who is also ambassador for Chanel, and Penelope. The pair were spotted having a sweet moment together. “We absolutely love this adorable interaction between #JENNIE and Penélope Cruz at CHANEL Fall-Winter 23/24 Paris Fashion Week!” one person wrote on Twitter.

Penélope is currently booked and busy, preparing the upcoming 2023 Met Gala, as she is working as co-chair for the fashion event, alongside Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel and Anna Wintour. This year’s exhibition celebrates the opening of ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.’