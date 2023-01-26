There is no doubt that Doja Cat is having a lot of fun at Paris Fashion Week, serving incredible looks and turning heads at every show she has attended. Following her grand entrance at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show, where she was covered in red crystals, fans of the singer and fashion experts have been paying attention to her next look.

“I always love some sort of organic gag, nothing that feels forced but seamless to who Doja is as a person and as an artist,” Doja’s stylist said. “I wanted something that felt like it was off the Paris runway for couture but I wanted it to have a bit of a surrealist vibe to it.”