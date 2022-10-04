Check out Doja Cat’s amazing look at JBL Fest

Doja Cat is one of the most notorious ambassadors of JBL. For JBL Fest, Doja looked stunning in a black Halloween themed outfit, styled by Brett Alan Nelson, who’s worked with a string of talented artists.

©Kevin Mazur



Doja Cat at JBL Fest

Doja Cat looked edgy and stunning on the stage, wearing a black outfit that was made up of a corset, designed by Garo Sparo, and a mix of leather pants and harness that was designed by Zana Bayne. The look was accessorized with heels and fishnet tights and was made even more striking by her Doja’s dark short hair and her stylized makeup.

©Courtesy of JBL



Nelson’s design.

Doja was styled by Brett Alan Nelson, who provided some of his sketches and called the look gothic and spooky, fitting with the mood of Halloween.

“She mentioned to me she wanted to be a bat, so I took that and designed a few different options with some LA + NYC designers in mind. The corset was designed in collaboration with New York king of corsets Garo Sparo, the bottom distressed punk denim and panty was with LA-based designer Ashton Michael, and the leather leg and waist harness was also with LA-based designer Zana Bayne. All of her jewelry was designed custom by LA-based Alligator Jesus,” said Nelson.

Nelson is one of the most celebrated stylists working in entertainment, having served as creative director for shoots involving Diplo, Lizzo,Grimes, Paris Jackson, and more.

©Kevin Mazur



Doja Cat’s perfomance at JBL Fest

JBL Fest celebrates music and culture in Las Vegas, providing all sorts of experiences for guests, including musical performances, and a variety of experiences that celebrate gaming, sports, and more. The event took place on September 27 through 29th, featuring performances from Martin Garrix, Bebe Rexha, Tigerlily, The Kid LAROI, and more.