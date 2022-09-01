Doja Cat is releasing a limited-edition NFT collab with JBL

Doja Cat and JBL just launched a limited-edition NFT collab, “Fresh Fruit by Doja Cat x JBL NFT”, in partnership with OneOf. The collection which will be released in five drops during August and September, will provide JBL perks and a chance for buyers to gain exclusive access to Doja’s headlining performance at the brand’s upcoming music festival, JBL Fest 2022 in Las Vegas from September 27 to 29.
The press release shared by the brand said that Doja Cat herself conceptualized each of these artfully designed Fresh Fruit NFTs. The series illustrates Doja wearing 3D fruit-themed JBL headphones.
The collection of NFTs has different price tiers starting from a free NFT, then four more that range between $10 to $1,250.
NFT holders will unlock access to (pending tier purchase):
- Chance to win flyaway trips to the anticipated return of JBL FEST 2022
- Guaranteed tickets and priority access to JBL LIVE!, Doja’s headlining performance
- Early access and select discounts to JBL product
- AR simulations leading up to and during JBL FEST 2022
- All-access JBL FEST VR experience
- Exclusive access to JBL products and events
- PRICE POINTS: Free.99 - $1,250
This isn’t the first time that Doja Cat released a NFT, this is her second. The singer previously partnered with OneOf before selling her first NFT for $188K. According to iHeartRadio, the pop star’s NFT outsold JAY-Z’s auction on Sotheby’s, which went for $139,000.
Bill Wyman, Vice President of Integrated Marketing, HARMAN said, “Doja connects with her fans in progressive, authentic ways. Dropping ‘Fresh Fruit’ - JBL’s first NFT series - ahead of JBL Fest 2022 opens access to our fans and allows us to build a genuine relationship with our community.”
JBL Fest 2022 lineup includes, Doja Cat as the headliner, and performances by the brand’s newest global ambassador, The Kid LAROI, Bebe Rexha, DJ Tigerlily, and platinum-selling DJ/producer Martin Garrix.
The Fresh Fruit NFTs started dropping on August 25 and will run through September 1. Each NFT, themed around Doja’s favorite fruits, provide tiered access to JBL x Doja Cat events ahead of and during JBL FEST 2022.