Doja Cat is releasing a limited-edition NFT collab with JBL

Doja Cat and JBL just launched a limited-edition NFT collab, “Fresh Fruit by Doja Cat x JBL NFT”, in partnership with OneOf. The collection which will be released in five drops during August and September, will provide JBL perks and a chance for buyers to gain exclusive access to Doja’s headlining performance at the brand’s upcoming music festival, JBL Fest 2022 in Las Vegas from September 27 to 29.

The press release shared by the brand said that Doja Cat herself conceptualized each of these artfully designed Fresh Fruit NFTs. The series illustrates Doja wearing 3D fruit-themed JBL headphones.

The collection of NFTs has different price tiers starting from a free NFT, then four more that range between $10 to $1,250.

NFT holders will unlock access to (pending tier purchase):

Chance to win flyaway trips to the anticipated return of JBL FEST 2022

Guaranteed tickets and priority access to JBL LIVE!, Doja’s headlining performance

Early access and select discounts to JBL product

AR simulations leading up to and during JBL FEST 2022

All-access JBL FEST VR experience

Exclusive access to JBL products and events

PRICE POINTS: Free.99 - $1,250

This isn’t the first time that Doja Cat released a NFT, this is her second. The singer previously partnered with OneOf before selling her first NFT for $188K. According to iHeartRadio, the pop star’s NFT outsold JAY-Z’s auction on Sotheby’s, which went for $139,000.