M.I.A teases new music with Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj; singer wants to drop the album in September

M.I.A. took social media to announce her upcoming album MATA. In addition to being her first for Island Records, the project will include her recently released track “The One.” Her song “Stand Up” from Netflix’s Never Have I Ever is also expected to part.

Although MATA doesn’t have an official release date, according to M.I.A., it’s coming out next month. She said on her Instagram that the album was “coming soon,” despite being delayed because she was waiting for guest verses from Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj.

According to the star, she is so eager to release the project that she assured if MATA doesn’t drop in September, she’ll leak it herself.

Why M.I.A had to wait for so long for Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj?

Nicki Minaj has been very busy raising her son and filming her six-part documentary that is expected to be released soon. The Grammy-nominated rapper shared with her fans the first trailer of Nicki. Alongside a two-minute teaser, Minaj said, “Coming SOON!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much.”