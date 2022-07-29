Nicki Minaj announces her documentary is coming soon; shares first teaser

Nicki Minaj took social media to promote her six-part documentary will be released soon. The Grammy-nominated rapper shared with her fans the first trailer of Nicki. Alongside a two-minute teaser, Minaj said, “Coming SOON!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much.”

The trailer begins with a video of Minaj rapping. “You don’t get a manual on how to be a famous rapper,” says a voiceover of the star. “You just learn it as you go,” she said. The clip continues with unique moments of Minaj’s career. “I think the woman back then, she wasn’t afraid to fail. Female rappers weren’t really charting at the time. I’m fighting for the girls who never feel like they could win,” she adds.

The trailer also shows when Taylor Swift praised Minaj on Twitter. “Driving back from rehearsals listening to Super Bass by @nickiminaj OVER AND OVER. I’m obsessed with this song,” she tweeted on January 8, 2011.

“I never wanted to be mainstream. Mainstream came to me. I take an art form of rap very serious,” Nicki says. “I think that we just don’t get the respect that men do. You constantly feel like you’re doing something wrong, and so you just stop doing period. This industry is just not a loving, supportive place. It pretends sometimes, but it’s just not.”

Taylor Swift (L) and Nicki Minaj perform onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

“I could medicate myself and tell myself it’s okay. But when the high comes down, when you are just focused on the business, you can lose yourself. It’s time for me to grow up and start loving myself,” she says.

Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, also appears in the clip. “I became the strongest I’ve ever been in my life. And then I just started rapping. I still can remember the great feeling and the moment when I wanted the night to last forever. I have to make music in order to stay sane,” she reveals.