Juan Gabriel’s estate premieres ‘Ya’ featuring Banda El Recodo and La India

Juan Gabriel returns to the latest releases playlists with his first posthumous studio release since he passed away on August 28, 2016. The estate of the iconic Mexican recording superstar and prolific songwriter is premiering the new single, “Ya,” alongside famous and legendary Regional Mexican group Banda El Recodo and Puerto Rican singer-songwriter La India.

The track is the first single from the upcoming album, Los Dúo 3, and was produced by Gustavo Farias, who previously worked on the highly successful Los Dúo and Los Dúo 2. Written by Don Alberto Aguilera Valadez, the single is accompanied by an official music video directed by David Tames, Juan Gabriel’s longtime videographer. The video was filmed in Juan Gabriel’s private theatre in Cancun.

“Ya” is a song with the characteristic stamp of maestro Juan Gabriel but with distinctive touches added by ”the mother of all bands.” This song tells the story of heartbreak, disappointment, and, as its name says, putting a stop to a sentimental relationship with no more to give.

“My father lived for making music. He knew music could improve the day and change moods and what music meant to the world. His two great passions were making music and putting his beloved Mexico and the entire Latin community at the forefront - for the world to see their beauty and culture,” said Ivan Gabriel Aguilera.

“This single, ‘YA,’ on which he collaborated with La Banda El Recodo and La India, with its rhythmic sounds and catchy tune, may hopefully inspire listeners to get moving! We are grateful to everyone involved in producing and releasing this amazing single, and we are also excited to release the entire Duos 3 album. More great things from my legendary father are coming, so stay tuned!” he added.

Singer Juan Gabriel performs during his “Volver Tour 2014” on September 28, 2014 in Oakland, California.

“To have had the opportunity to work with Juan Gabriel is a privilege because he is one of the greatest figures, not only Mexican but in Latin music for the whole world,” said Poncho Lizárraga.

Throughout his stellar 45-year career, Juan Gabriel released 47 records and helped popularize Regional Mexican music worldwide. He received countless awards and tributes, including 17 Billboard Awards (Both ‘Los Dúo’ and ‘Los Dúo 2’ winning Top Latin Album of the Year in 2016 and 2017, respectively), ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Award, 11 Lo Nuestro Awards, 2 Latin GRAMMY Awards (‘Los Dúo 2’ receiving the Album of the Year and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album awards), six GRAMMY nominations; more than a thousand gold, platinum, and multiplatinum records.

He earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2002 and entered the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame in 1996. His albums ‘Los Dúo’ and ‘Los Dúo 2’ won the Billboard Latin Music Award for Top Latin Album of the Year in 2016 and 2017, respectively, and ‘Los Duo 2’ won Latin Grammys for Album of the Year and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2016 as well. According to the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, Juan Gabriel has sold over 100 million albums and has composed some 1,800 songs.

