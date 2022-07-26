JBL Fest is back! Find here who will be performing at the three-day festival

JBL Fest is back after a three-year hiatus! The event hosted by Bebe Rexha will welcome concertgoers in a three-day brand festival that breaks the mold and brings music, gaming, and sports together for unexpected moments and exclusive experiences.

Grammy Award winner, global sensation, and JBL ambassador Doja Cat will headline the festival with an unfiltered performance at JBL Live! featuring JBL’s newest global ambassador, The Kid LAROI, and platinum-selling DJ/producer Martin Garrix will bring the festival to an electrifying close.

“I’m stoked to work with JBL because I vibe most when I’m completely dialed into what I want to say as an artist and person, and the brand supports and encourages self-expression,” said The Kid LAROI. “Our shared passion for making bold statements through music and sound is truly inspiring.”

Performances across the pop, rap, and EDM spectrums will close each night of the festival. Opening night will feature an authentic performance from pop sensation Bebe Rexha, and platinum-selling DJ/producer Martin Garrix, one of the most successful DJ/producers championing the pop and electronic scene, will blast his biggest hits to close out JBL Fest.

JBL’s Bloq Party takes over The Linq Promenade during the final night of JBL Fest 2019, an exclusive, three-day music experience hosted by JBL on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We’re back, and we’ve never been more excited for JBL to touch down on the Las Vegas strip,” said Bill Wyman, vice president of integrated marketing at HARMAN. “We’re making up for a lost time, so this year’s Fest, hosted by the one and only Bebe Rexha, will be jam-packed with never-before-seen events, including special experiences for consumers, performances, and a virtual exploration into the Metaverse, all designed to bring together the most daring and disruptive voices to be heard across music, sports and gaming.”

JBL Fest 2022 will include:

September 27: House of JBL Welcome Party

JBL Fest kicks off on Tuesday with an invite-only welcome party capped off with an incredible live performance by the host herself, Bebe Rexha.