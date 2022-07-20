Rosalia kicks off her world tour with a transformative & experimental show

Rosalia kicked off her “Motomami” World Tour, causing ripples all over the world. Despite her tour only being a couple of shows in, her performances have gone viral on TikTok and have led to numerous memes. Still, her tour is much more than memes and clips. Early attendees confirm that Rosalia’s show is a perfect showcase of her talent, pushing the boundaries of live performances and delivering something that shows just why Rosalia stands at the forefront of international pop.

©GettyImages



Rosalia and her dancers at her concert in Madrid.

Rolling Stone published a review of her first two shows in Madrid, revealing some of the details of the concert, including the setlist and the look of the stage. Going against the formula laid out by pop divas all over the world, Rosalia’s show features no costume changes, no musicians, and barely any songs from her previous record. Instead, the stage acts as a blank canvas for her performance, featuring a camera person that constantly trails after her, bringing the audience closer to her and her vision.

Rosalia plays a variety of instruments throughout the evening, including guitar for her song “Dolerme” and the piano for “Hentai.” While she wears different outfits per date, there are no mid-concert costume changes, allowing for an immediate and somewhat minimalist experience.

©GettyImages



Rosalia and her dancers in their performance in Sevilla.

Her setlist includes almost all songs from “Motomami” and some of her biggest collaborations, including her songs with J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Travis Scott, James Blake,Tokischa and more. She also features a tribute to old-school reggaeton, featuring moments from songs like “Gasolina” and “Papi Chulo.”

Rosalia’s tour will stop by 15 countries across Europe, North America, and South America, with shows scheduled all through December. Her shows in Spain featured audience members like Pedro Pascal, Pedro Almodovar, Residente, and more.

