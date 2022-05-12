Doja Cat’s biggest fans enjoyed an intimate performance at The Roxy in Los Angeles

Doja Cat celebrated her appointment as JBL’s global ambassador during the JBL x Doja Cat Soundcheck event held at The Roxy in Los Angeles. The loudspeakers and headphones manufacturing company treated the singer’s biggest fans with an intimate performance of her hits.
The presentation was also a teaser for Doja’s upcoming performance at the JBL Fest in Las Vegas. During the event, guests danced to the rhythm of “Why Why” and “Get Into It (Yuh).”
The Grammy winner has been teasing her ambassadorship for a while. During the 2022 Grammy awards, she appeared on the red carpet with a custom hand-blown glass handbag with a bejeweled JBL Clip 4.
Doja Cat gushes over how beautiful Zayn Malik’s face is
Doja Cat to release ‘Vegas’ lead single from ‘Elvis’ movie Soundtrack
Doja Cat shows love to her ‘Chilean kittens’ after stopping her Lollapalooza set in Argentina for a distressed fan
“I’m excited to be working with JBL. From the start of the partnership, they have made it clear that they are here to support me and my ideas about their products. That is easy for me because I actually love their speakers, and I carry them around with me wherever I go. I’d wear clothes made of JBL speakers if I could,” said Doja Cat. “I can’t wait for everyone to see all the cool things we’re doing, including something coming really soon for my biggest fans.”
The JBL x Doja Cat partnership has the star serving as the face of the brand’s 2022 “Dare To” campaign. “Doja Cat is as authentic as it gets. She’s an adept musician and incredible performer with a strong visual presence, which is hard to find,” said Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN.
“She has the unique gift of connecting with fans across a variety of demographics, particularly Gen Z, which makes her the perfect fit for JBL. We are beyond excited to join forces with her to bring together fans from a wide range of backgrounds and encourage everyone to exercise their individuality through personal expression in unexpected ways,” Santana added.
Thanks to her deal with JBL, Doja is now part of the all-star roster, including Bebe Rexha, DJ Martin Garrix, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.