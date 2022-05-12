Doja Cat’s biggest fans enjoyed an intimate performance at The Roxy in Los Angeles

Doja Cat celebrated her appointment as JBL’s global ambassador during the JBL x Doja Cat Soundcheck event held at The Roxy in Los Angeles. The loudspeakers and headphones manufacturing company treated the singer’s biggest fans with an intimate performance of her hits.

The presentation was also a teaser for Doja’s upcoming performance at the JBL Fest in Las Vegas. During the event, guests danced to the rhythm of “Why Why” and “Get Into It (Yuh).”

Doja Cat performs her favorite tracks and celebrates her recent JBL global ambassadorship with some of her biggest fans at the JBL x Doja Cat Soundcheck event at The Roxy Theatre on May 09, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

The Grammy winner has been teasing her ambassadorship for a while. During the 2022 Grammy awards, she appeared on the red carpet with a custom hand-blown glass handbag with a bejeweled JBL Clip 4.

Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I’m excited to be working with JBL. From the start of the partnership, they have made it clear that they are here to support me and my ideas about their products. That is easy for me because I actually love their speakers, and I carry them around with me wherever I go. I’d wear clothes made of JBL speakers if I could,” said Doja Cat. “I can’t wait for everyone to see all the cool things we’re doing, including something coming really soon for my biggest fans.”