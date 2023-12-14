How, in 10 years, Telfar became the ‘It’ bag

Sasha Obama, Beyoncé, Lourdes Leon, Bella Hadid, Naomi Osaka, Zoë Kravitz, and many more celebrities are part of the Telfar club. Telfar, which is a high-quality yet affordable handbag that many had dubbed as the new Birkin, was created by Telfar Clemens, an American fashion designer winner of the 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, the CFDA American Accessories 2019, and the CFDA American Accessories 2020.

Although Clemens founded his company in 2005, it wasn’t until 2014 that he released the first iteration of the Shopping Bag, which is now considered a must-have bag.

©GettyImages



Telfar Clemens and Ashton Sanders attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

The Telfar Shopping Bag is made of vegan leather and features the signature “T” Telfar logo, which makes it instantly recognizable. It has been widely discussed in major fashion publications, which have labeled it as the most significant accessory of the decade.

Shopping bags from Bloomingdale inspire the Telfar Shopping Bag, but it has been transformed into a fashionable statement piece. It is available in various colors and sizes, making it appealing to multiple people. The bag’s design is simple yet elegant, with clean lines and a minimalist aesthetic that is both timeless and versatile.

A touch of luxury without breaking the bank

One of the reasons why the Telfar Shopping Bag has become so popular is because of its accessibility. It is affordable, meaning people from all walks of life can enjoy it. Despite its accessibility, the bag has become a symbol of status.

Overall, the Telfar Shopping Bag is a must-have accessory for anyone wanting to add luxury to their wardrobe without breaking the bank. Its accessibility, affordability, and style have made it a favorite among fashion-forward individuals worldwide.

Why is Telfar always sold out?

The bag has sold out within minutes of every restock, with demand crashing the shop site several times. One of the reasons why Telfar bags can be hard to get at times is because celebrities have given the brand their seal of approval.

In November 2020, Oprah Winfrey chose the Telfar Bag as one of her “Favorite Things” for her magazine. The bag is also endorsed by other notable figures such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Dua Lipa.

In 2022, Beyoncé mentioned the brand in her song “Summer Renaissance.” saying: “This haute couture I’m flaunting; This Telfar bag imported, Birkins, them sh*ts in storage,“ she sings, highlighting her Telfar preference over the Hermès legendary bags.

Patiently waiting to be recognized

“For a really long time, I just didn’t get a review,” Clemens said on The Breakfast Club radio show in 2022, as informed by CNN Business. “It took 10 years to really get fashion attention.”

“Even my next-door neighbor has one,” Pratt Institute fashion design professor Adrienne Jones told CNN. “You can’t be on the planet and not know about [Telfar].”

Telfar Bag Security Program

In 2020, the brand introduced the Telfar Bag Security Program, which allowed customers to pre-order unlimited bags in any size and color for 24 hours. Unfortunately, the program will conclude in June.

“We literally do exactly what we want as a company. That’s exactly what we are doing by moving on from (the Bag Security Program), too,” Clemens said.

Dynamic pricing has been debated in the fashion industry for quite some time. While it remains to be seen whether the brand will continue to employ dynamic pricing for future collections, Telfar’s recent success has undoubtedly proven that luxury fashion can be sold differently.

By using a pricing model that adjusts based on demand, Telfar has shown that it is possible to create a more accessible and inclusive shopping experience for customers. This innovative approach to pricing challenges the traditional notions of luxury fashion, and it will be interesting to see how other brands respond to this trend in the future.