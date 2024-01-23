Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Oscar de la Renta’s exquisite taste in fashion design earned him a place in women’s wardrobes worldwide. Designs filled with intricate details, rich embroidery, and meticulous cuts have become historical treasures. Oscar de la Renta, who passed away on Monday, October 20, 2014, due to cancer, will be remembered as a genius, and his designs are works of art.
