Pretty in prints

Dr. Jill Biden repeats the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2021 dress she wore for a cover shoot

It is not a déjà vu!

By Shirley Gomez

United States First Lady Jill Biden landed in Savannah, Georgia, wearing a navy Fiore crepe dress from the Spring 2021 collection of the fashion house founded by the late Dominican fashion designer Oscar de la Renta.

For many, the Oscar de la Renta look might seem familiar. In fact, it is the same dress the First Lady wore during her recent Vogue cover. On this occasion, Dr. Biden opted to add another colorful touch to the outfit with a red ribbon tied in a bow to the side.

First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden repeats the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2021 dress she wore for her Vogue cover shoot

Dr. Biden waves as she walks off the plane, rocking her beautiful smile and classic hairdo. The First Lady kept her makeup neutral to let the dress shine for itself. She completed her Spring/Summer outfit with gold earrings, a charm necklace, and bangles.

Fans of the brand and Biden took social media to praise the look. “Love this dress on Dr. Biden, really pretty!!❤️” a person wrote. “Our First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden. Stylish, smart AND she was given a Vogue cover. So refreshing!” another one added.

During her trip, Dr. Biden visited a vaccination facility to later travel to Orlando, Florida, to attend the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals. Zaila Avant-garde won first place, becoming the first African-American to secure the title in the competition in the bee’s nearly century-long history.

Dr. Biden was in charge of delivering the opening remarks ahead of the competition. “In sixth grade I was my school‘s spelling bee champion,” she revealed. “I had a chance to go to the next level, but on the day of the regional competition, I told my mother that I was sick. The truth was that I was too nervous to go, so I have incredible admiration for each and every one of you.”

US First Lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals in Orlando, Florida on July 8, 2021.
The longtime educator told ESPN 2, she “was too scared to get up in front of everybody. These kids have so much courage and I really admire them.”

