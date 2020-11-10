Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden wore Latinx fashion brands after historic victory

For the next four years, Vice President-elect of the United States Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden will be under the magnifying glass of fashion. Although their styles have already grabbed headlines, their look during their first public act has given much to talk about, especially since both women will go down in history for their accomplishments and wearing outfits from Latinx fashion brands.

Starting with Kamala Harris, the first woman vice president of the United States and the first woman of color to hold the high office, wore a pantsuit accompanied by a blouse by Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera. Harris‘s outfit is a tribute to the women suffragettes who marched dressed in white.

First lady Jill Biden wore a floral embroidered wool-blend crepe midi dress, asymmetric and with short sleeves from the Resort 2020 collection by the late Dominican designer Oscar de la Renta. Biden accessorized the dress, wearing pink heels and a facial mask.

The dress is a design by Fernando García (Dominican) and Laura Kim (Korean), who act as the brand’s creative directors. “It’s been a long few days. As the election results show, we are a very divided country,” said García to ¡HOLA! República Dominicana. “Having said that, most of us long to find ways to come together. In his first statement as President-elect, Joe Biden promised to be President for all Americans. This refreshing dose of civility and respect is a wonderful first step toward national reconciliation. Oscar adored the opportunity to work with accomplished women, finding role models and leaders such as Secretary Clinton, Mrs. Bush, and Dr. Biden particularly inspiring,” he continued. “Like Oscar, we relish the challenge of helping women lead their lives - especially if those lives take place on the world stage — with a tremendous sense of confidence. We congratulate the Bidens and Senator Harris. We wish them every success.”

The first time a First Lady of the United States wore Oscar de la Renta was Jackie Kennedy, who in 1962 wore a peach dress with a bow at the waist. Then Nancy Reagan chose a red lace gown, Hillary Clinton, wore the brand at the second inaugural ball of Bill Clinton. She also accepted the Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for her book It Takes A Village, wearing Oscar de la Renta, and accompanied him to the CFDA Awards in 2002. Laura Bush also wore a silver dress from the brand during George W. Bush second inaugural ball. Michelle Obama during the last months that she served as the first lady.