Joe Biden wins 2020 Presidential Election: Watch Kamala Harris call him with the news!

America can take a collective deep breath as the 2020 Presidential Election has officially ended. Joe Biden is slated to be the 46th president of the United States according to CNN’s projection. In a twist of fate, it was a victory in the state where the former Vice President was born that tipped him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Scroll to watch the video!

©GettyImages



President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris

Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes rocketed Biden up to a total of 273 electoral votes. The President Elect is no stranger to the White House. Before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, he served as former President Barack Obama’s VP. His resume also includes the title of Delaware’s longest-serving senator. Biden had a successful run on the argument that the “soul of the nation” is at stake and has promised that he would seek to heal a country.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

This projected win means that Kamala Harris will serve as the United States’ next vice president. It’s a historic win, as she will not only be the first woman to hold the office, but the first Black and South Asian person. “We did it , @JoeBiden,” she shared on social media along with a delightful video.

Kamala has represented California in the Senate since 2017. She is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants and was the first Indian-American and second Black woman to serve as a senator.