The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology is turning its eye towards Latin American fashion. The exhibit will explore the legacy of pioneering designers like Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera, and the new and stunning voices of that are following in their footsteps, among them Gabriela Hearst, Willy Chavarria, and Kika Vargas.

“The exhibition is thematically organized into sections that address art, craftsmanship, elegance, gender, Indigenous heritage, politics, popular culture, and sustainability. It seeks to challenge stereotypes about fashion by designers of Latin American heritage, moving away from a notion of a singular Latin American style and drawing attention to the diversity of talent,” reads FIT’s press release.

The exhibit runs from May 31st to November 12. The Museum at FIT is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, from noon to 8 pm. It’s also open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm.

