Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC

Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager.

She spent Monday afternoon with friends as they walked around the Big Apple. The 16-year-old was all smiles in an olive green puffer jacket, pink plaid scarf, and warm leather gloves. She wore relaxed jeans and some class white converse to complete her casual look.

Suri lives in New York with her mom and often walks around like a normal teenager. As she continues to grow up it’s been adorable seeing her fashion sense evolve.

The celebrity kid lives a relatively private life and any details about what she’s up to usually come from her mom or “sources.” While little is known about her relationship with her father, she reportedly “approves” of Suri’s new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III.