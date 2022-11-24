Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC

Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager.
She spent Monday afternoon with friends as they walked around the Big Apple. The 16-year-old was all smiles in an olive green puffer jacket, pink plaid scarf, and warm leather gloves. She wore relaxed jeans and some class white converse to complete her casual look.
Suri lives in New York with her mom and often walks around like a normal teenager. As she continues to grow up it’s been adorable seeing her fashion sense evolve.
The celebrity kid lives a relatively private life and any details about what she’s up to usually come from her mom or “sources.” While little is known about her relationship with her father, she reportedly “approves” of Suri’s new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III.
A source told Entertainment Tonight that she approves of her mom’s new relationship and that the pair “get along great.” Suri has always been Katie’s number one priority. She has the utmost respect for her daughter and is really conscientious about who she introduces her to,” the source said.
They noted that the couple was the “real deal” and said the 43-year-old wanted Suri to meet him before making any public appearances. “Suri is 16, she’s grown up in the spotlight, Katie knows better than to have it so that Suri reads about a relationship in the tabloids,” the insider added.