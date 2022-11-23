Why Kourtney Kardashian keeps a lock of her 7-year-old son’s hair in a drawer

Kourtney Kardashian is revealing a personal family detail during her recent interview, explaining that she loves her children so much that she keeps a lock of her son Reign’s hair in a drawer at home.

The 43-year-old reality star and businesswoman told Interview magazine that she will never throw it away, as she likes to keep it as a reminder of her love for her 7-year-old son. “I have Reign’s hair, because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five. So, I have his long braid and I smell it often,” she explained.

Kourtney also opened up about other personal things in the bedroom, revealing that she likes to have luxury silk pajamas, revealing that wearing them makes her feel “divine.” However she also wears her husband Travis Barker’s underwear.

“Always with long sleeves and long pants. Or a vintage T-shirt (and) Travis’s boxers. And then if it’s just me and him, then it’s a little nothing or boxers and no shirt. I don’t know. I switch it up. I always got to keep it interesting,“ she concluded.

The ‘Kardashians’ star recently revealed that she will be joining her husband on tour, following the announcement of Blink-182’s reunion and new music. “Rockstar world tour wife, getting ready to mosh in a city near you,” she wrote on Instagram and posted a photo wearing merch from the band.

The fan-favorite group will be headlining Lollapalooza 2023 in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil, alongside Drake, Billie Eilish, Rosalia, Kali Uchis, Tame Impala, and many more.