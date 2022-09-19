Kourtney Kardashian responds to pregnancy speculations following lingerie photo

Kourtney Kardashian has had enough of rude comments on social media. The reality star, who recently explained why she is not letting her 12-year-old son Mason eat fast food, is responding to online users asking her if she is pregnant.

Speculation started after Kourtney posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram account, making people in the comments wonder if she was pregnant. Kourtney was wearing nude-colored lingerie and pink puffy sleeves for a photoshoot.

Fans thought that Kourtney was hinting at a possible pregnancy, as she seemed to be holding her belly with her right hand. “Pregnant with Travis’s baby? my fave kardashian,” one person asked, while someone else wrote, “Why r u holding ur belly? Love the figure but inquiring minds r curious.”

Another online user added, “Wait a minute did I miss that she’s pregnant?” to which Kourtney responded, “Nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.”

The lingerie photo posted on social media was taken behind the scenes of her latest photoshoot for her vitamin line ‘Lemme,’ for which she credits part of her healthier lifestyle journey to her friend Nicole Richie.

This is not the first time Kourtney has to shut down pregnancy rumors, as fans and followers in the comments started making the same type of questions after she posted photos with her husband Travis Barker.

“Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?” Kourtney previously wrote, “I’m a woman with a BODY.” She also talked to her mom Kris Jenner about the situation, “It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through.”