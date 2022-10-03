Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III enjoy a trendy dinner during Paris Fashion Week

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III are still going strong! The couple was photographed last week leaving the Costes restaurant during Paris Fashion Week wearing casual chic looks.
The musician was photographed making somewhat of a silly face, but he still looked cool as ever rocking a striped long-sleeve sweater, black jeans, and white kicks.
Holmes wore high wasted blue jeans with a tucked-in white shirt and black leather jacket. She made sure to flash a smile for the paparazzi showing her fresh face and cute smile. Ahead of dinner, she attended the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation.
The actress, who recently partnered with Jean-Gorges for a new project, has been enjoying fashion weeks internationally. She sat front row at Ulla Johnson and Tom Ford at New York Fashion Week in September.
She rocked a dramatic hooded black dress by Tom Ford, which closed New York Fashion Week. The 43 year-old fashionista shared her bold look on Instagram which got the attention of Bobby who wrote, “wowww.”
Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on the PDA on April 28th. They’ve continued to grow as a couple, and it has been reported that he has the approval of 16-year-old Suri Cruise, whom Katie shares with Tom Cruise.
A source told Entertainment Tonight that she approves of her mom’s new relationship and that the pair “get along great.” “Suri has always been Katie’s number one priority. She has the utmost respect for her daughter and is really conscientious about who she introduces her to,” the source said.