Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III enjoy a trendy dinner during Paris Fashion Week

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III are still going strong! The couple was photographed last week leaving the Costes restaurant during Paris Fashion Week wearing casual chic looks.

The musician was photographed making somewhat of a silly face, but he still looked cool as ever rocking a striped long-sleeve sweater, black jeans, and white kicks.

Holmes wore high wasted blue jeans with a tucked-in white shirt and black leather jacket. She made sure to flash a smile for the paparazzi showing her fresh face and cute smile. Ahead of dinner, she attended the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation.

The actress, who recently partnered with Jean-Gorges for a new project, has been enjoying fashion weeks internationally. She sat front row at Ulla Johnson and Tom Ford at New York Fashion Week in September.