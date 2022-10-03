Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault match at the Balenciaga show

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault looked elegant and comfortable at Balenciaga’s edgy fashion show.
The couple wore matching dark outfits, with Pinault leaning towards navy colors and Hayek turning to something black and cozy.
Hayek and Pinault were photographed holding hands as they were leaving the show. Pinault was wearing a navy jacket and a matching sweater that he paired with some metalic grey slacks.
Hayek looked comfortably and stylish, wearing a cozy black coat with lapels and some pockets, and a tight black top. She also wore navy slacks and some black heels that she paired with a black purse and sunglasses. She wore her hair loose and straight.
Paris Fashion Week concludes tomorrow, October 4th, representing the end of Spring Fashion season. It follows a string of prestigious events in New York, London and Milan and hosted shows by some of the world’s leading luxyry brands, including Dior, Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.
Balenciaga’s show was predictably one of the most discussed events of Paris, featuring some of the world’s leading models walking on a runway made out of mud, designed by the Spanish artist Santiago Sierra. The show kicked off with Ye West at the helm, sporting a beard and a bulky black outfit.
Last month, Hayek celebrated her 56th birthday, which she celebrated with a visit to the beach. “Happy 56th birthday to me!!!” she wrote on her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dancing while wearing a red bikini and a straw hat, looking joyful. Hayek was aboard a boat and was accompanied by her friends and family.
This year, Hayek spent some time in Italy alongside her husband and her daughter, Valentina Paloma, 14. They attended a wedding together and celebrated alongside friends and family.