Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault match at the Balenciaga show

Hayek and Pinault were photographed holding hands as they were leaving the show. Pinault was wearing a navy jacket and a matching sweater that he paired with some metalic grey slacks.

Hayek looked comfortably and stylish, wearing a cozy black coat with lapels and some pockets, and a tight black top. She also wore navy slacks and some black heels that she paired with a black purse and sunglasses. She wore her hair loose and straight.

Paris Fashion Week concludes tomorrow, October 4th, representing the end of Spring Fashion season. It follows a string of prestigious events in New York, London and Milan and hosted shows by some of the world’s leading luxyry brands, including Dior, Valentino, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

Balenciaga’s show was predictably one of the most discussed events of Paris, featuring some of the world’s leading models walking on a runway made out of mud, designed by the Spanish artist Santiago Sierra. The show kicked off with Ye West at the helm, sporting a beard and a bulky black outfit.