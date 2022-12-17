Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly called it quits

We just included Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III yesterday in our 2022 new couples list, but their relationship may have come to an end. According to Us Weekly, the couple has broken up after less than a year of dating. The news is surprising, considering they were one of 2022’s most exciting couples.

Holmes and Wooten were first spotted kissing in Central Park in April 2022. They continued to have adorable PDA-filled moments and attended events together. But the insider told Us Weekly it all came to an end last week. “Katie and Bobby broke up last week, she’s no longer [talking] about him to his friends,” they said, adding it just didn’t work out in the long run.



A source told E! News they were connected by mutual friends. The couple made their red carpet debut at The Silver Ball, The Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios in New York City in May.

In addition to looking super adorable together in NYC, and at events, it was reported that he had even gotten to know her and Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri Cruise. “Suri has always been Katie’s number one priority. She has the utmost respect for her daughter and is really conscious about who she introduces her to,” an Entertainment Weekly source said.

The last event they seemingly attended together was the Chloé Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022.