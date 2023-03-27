Suri Cruise was spotted wearing stylish baggy jeans in NYC

Suri Cruise was spotted out and about in New York City. The 16-year-old was spotted carrying a recyclable bag and looking fashionable as she made her way through the city over the weekend.

©GrosbyGroup



Cruise’s jeans are very trendy right now

Cruise was spotted wearing some baggy ‘90s style jeans, a form-fitting strapless top with geometrical patterns on it, and a navy bomber jacket. She paired the look with dark boots and wore her hair loose.

Over the past weeks, The Daily Mail reported that Cruise was getting a head start and beginning her college application process. While it seems like she’s applying for different programs and schools, a source claims that Cruise is interested in studying fashion and that she’s focusing on New York-based schools.

“Suri is applying to schools all over the place,” said the source. “[Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective.”

©GrosbyGroup



Cruise is applying to colleges

Cruise’s interest in fashion makes a lot of sense due to the influence of her mother, Katie Holmes. While Holmes has developed a prolific career in acting, producing and directing, she’s also very experienced within the fashion world, being featured in some of the industry’s leading magazine covers and being friends with many important designers and artists. She also had her own fashion brand, called Holmes & Yang.