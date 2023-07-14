Stella Banderas keeps going strong with boyfriend Álex Gruszynski after rekindling their love

Stella Banderas is going strong in her relationship with Álex Gruszynski. The 26-year-old daughter of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith rekindled her romance with her first boyfriend earlier this year, after her split from Eli Meyer, and it seems she is happier than ever.

The young model and designer is sharing her love and appreciation for the businessman, who she has known since they were kids. And while they first started dating back in 2015, the pair decided to call it quits in 2019. However, they are now back together and Stella has been sharing some sweet moments with him this summer.

The celebrity couple can be seen sharing a kiss on the subway, with the model sharing a series of photos with her friends and including one with her boyfriend. Stella seems to be very private about her personal life, including her relationship.

Back in February, she took to Instagram Stories to post a black and white photo with Álex, adding a heart emoji and tagging him. The pair were photographed while sharing a passionate kiss on the street, going public with their romance after reconnecting with each other. Stella also shared a childhood photo with a white heart emoji, indicating that their friendship goes way back.

Stella is currently developing her skills as a filmmaker after attending USC and taking acting classes at Stella Adler.