Why Jamie Lee Curtis assumed Ana De Armas was ‘inexperienced’ and ‘unsophisticated’

Jamie Lee Curtis is sharing an “embarrassing” story about the first time she met Ana De Armas, revealing that she thought the actress was inexperienced and unsophisticated when they filmed ‘Knives Out’ together.

And while Jamie was not familiar with the Hollywood star at the time, despite having filmed ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘War Dogs’ and ‘Knock Knock’ before meeting her, the actress made a series of assumptions of the Cuban-Spanish star, who is about to show her talent portraying Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix biopic.

“I assumed—and I say this with real embarrassment—because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” Curtis admitted during a recent interview with Elle. “I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?’”

Fans of Ana were surprised after reading about Jamie’s statement, especially after describing the star as “unsophisticated.” However further in the interview Curtis said that “she was so impressed with De Armas that she wanted to introduce her to Steven Spielberg to play Maria in ‘West Side Story,’ or to Curtis’s godchildren Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal,” and she was even more surprised to learn that Ana already knew Jake.