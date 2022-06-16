WATCH: Ana de Armas’ emotional portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in first teaser

Ana de Armas looks incredible, channeling old Hollywood glamour and portraying the late star Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Blonde’. The actress can be seen in the new teaser, playing some of the most iconic pop culture moments, including the visuals from the hit song ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’ and a slow version of the track.

“Please come. Don’t abandon me,” she says at the beggining of the teaser in front of a mirror, followed by a big smile that brings out her character in the most perfect way, and is very reminiscent of her life in the public eye.

Based on the fictional novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, the film is expected to show Marilyn’s personal and professional life and some of her struggles since childhood, and her journey to become a big Hollywood star.

The official synopsis from Netflix described the film as one that “boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, ‘Blonde’ blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.”

De Armas previously shared her experience on the set of the film, revealing that director Andrew Dominik’s ambitions for the film were “very clear from the start. To present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens.”

“He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane,” the actress explained, “I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”