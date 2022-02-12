Director of Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe movie discusses its controversial rating

Ana de Armas’ is playing Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.” The film, meant to be released on Netflix, has been postponed following a controversial NC-17 rating. Andrew Dominik, the film’s director, spoke about the movie and about de Armas’ work in portraying one of the biggest Hollywood icons.
In an interview with Screen Daily, Dominik called the film “a demanding movie,” and referenced the public outcry over the film’s rating. “If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the f*cking audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office.” He also said he hopes the film will have a global premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, even though Netflix often has trouble screening films there due to France’s theatrical release laws.
There were rumors that the film was delayed due to de Armas’ accent and that it demanded extensive ADR. While Dominik said that making de Armas sound American demanded some work, he has nothing but great things to say about her acting. “The one thing nobody’s going to complain about is de Armas’ performance,” he said.
In an interview with Vogue, de Armas said she worked for nine months with a dialect coach in order to master an American accent and to nail Monroe’s iconic voice. She also spent over three hours a day in makeup in order to look like Monroe.
“Blonde” is based on the famous Joyce Carol Oates novel, a historical and fictional of the actress’s life, examining her upbringing and her career in Hollywood. According to Dominik, the film is critical of important historical figures like John F. Kennedy, Joe DiMaggio, and Arthur Miller, all of whom were involved in Monroe’s life, something that he expects to be controversial. He said the film wouldn’t have been made without the #MeToo movement, because “nobody was interested in that sort of sh*t, what it’s like to be an unloved girl, or what it’s like to go through the Hollywood meat-grinder.”
“Blonde” doesn’t have a release date yet, but it was included in Netflix’s 2022 film slate announcement. It co-stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, and more.