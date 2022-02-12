Director of Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe movie discusses its controversial rating

Ana de Armas’ is playing Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.” The film, meant to be released on Netflix, has been postponed following a controversial NC-17 rating. Andrew Dominik, the film’s director, spoke about the movie and about de Armas’ work in portraying one of the biggest Hollywood icons.

In an interview with Screen Daily, Dominik called the film “a demanding movie,” and referenced the public outcry over the film’s rating. “If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the f*cking audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office.” He also said he hopes the film will have a global premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, even though Netflix often has trouble screening films there due to France’s theatrical release laws.

There were rumors that the film was delayed due to de Armas’ accent and that it demanded extensive ADR. While Dominik said that making de Armas sound American demanded some work, he has nothing but great things to say about her acting. “The one thing nobody’s going to complain about is de Armas’ performance,” he said.