The Beatles Biopic: The actors rumored to portray the Fab Four

The Beatles, one of the most iconic and influential bands in music history, are set to receive a grand cinematic tribute through a series of solo biopics. Earlier this year, it was announced that Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes would helm this ambitious project. Known for his work on “Skyfall,” “Spectre,” and “1917,”

Mendes will reportedly direct four individual films, each focusing on a different member of The Beatles: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison. This monumental undertaking is scheduled to begin production in 2025, with the films expected to be released throughout 2027.

Casting Rumors: The New Faces of The Beatles

According to a report from The InSneider, the project may have found its leading men. Although unconfirmed by Sony, the studio behind the films, the rumored casting includes:

Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney: Rising to fame with his acclaimed performance in “Normal People,” Mescal’s casting as McCartney suggests a focus on capturing the charm and musical genius of The Beatles‘ bassist and songwriter.

Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr: Keoghan, an actor noted for his performances in "Dunkirk" and "The Banshees of Inisherin," will reportedly play the beloved drummer. Keoghan's unique talent for portraying nuanced characters makes him a fitting choice for Starr.

Charlie Rowe as George Harrison: Rowe, who has appeared in films like "Rocketman" and "Salvation," is rumored to portray the "quiet Beatle." Rowe's ability to convey depth and introspection aligns well with Harrison's persona.

The Vision Behind the Films

Sam Mendes chose to create four separate films that offer a detailed exploration of the lives and legacies of each member of The Beatles. This approach provides a unique opportunity to delve into their stories, creative processes, and contributions to the band’s success. Mendes aims to deliver a comprehensive narrative that celebrates their collective and individual impacts on music and culture.

The production of these biopics is slated to commence in 2025, setting the stage for an extensive and detailed filmmaking process. The release schedule, planned for 2027, suggests that the films will be strategically spaced to maintain audience engagement and anticipation.